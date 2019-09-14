As Ross Stores (ROST) Market Value Rose, Holder Buckingham Capital Management Cut Position; Richard C Young & Company Decreased Its Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $2.12 Million

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 77,703 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.70 million, down from 82,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.13. About 1.17M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 10,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 85,173 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.98 million, down from 95,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $182.19. About 1.70 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77 million and $527.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 25,338 shares to 154,109 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 16,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,273 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields & Company Ltd Company invested in 2,960 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Savings Bank Department has 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,183 shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth has invested 0.08% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Coastline accumulated 1,330 shares. 86,525 are held by Skylands Capital Limited Com. Holderness has 0.12% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,288 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). First Trust Advsrs LP invested in 97,596 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.16% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Renaissance Gp Limited Company has invested 1.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sand Hill Global Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 1,333 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.3% or 286,116 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 239 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Choate Investment Advsrs has invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 3,950 were reported by Stewart And Patten Company Ltd Company.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.50 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maverick Capital Ltd holds 0.07% or 51,480 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 1.28 million shares. Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 141,711 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0.22% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Moreover, South Texas Money Management Limited has 0.02% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 4,208 shares. First National Bank & Trust owns 2,438 shares. Scotia Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 49,512 are owned by Synovus Fin Corp. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 306,739 shares. Victory reported 408,613 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Jnba Fin invested in 0% or 44 shares. 121 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman Co. Archford Cap Strategies reported 7,547 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.37% stake.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $811.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capri Holdings Ltd. Com Stk by 157,142 shares to 395,142 shares, valued at $13.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 58,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc. Com Stk.

