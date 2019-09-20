As Ross Stores (ROST) Market Value Rose, Guggenheim Capital Cut Its Stake; As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Cut by $403,380 Its Holding

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 7,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 165,915 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.08M, down from 173,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 6,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 95,134 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.43M, down from 101,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $104.75. About 2.65 million shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 12,954 shares to 170,636 shares, valued at $18.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 279,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $353.76M for 27.00 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 115,512 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 168,429 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp accumulated 0.02% or 105 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp reported 0.01% stake. Prudential Incorporated reported 540,175 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust accumulated 0.54% or 6,681 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank invested 0.07% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Kelly Lawrence W & Ca holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 5,900 shares. Cadinha And Co Limited Com invested 0.23% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 4,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ipswich Mgmt Communications holds 0.28% or 8,730 shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.36% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 17,627 shares. Montag & Caldwell Lc has 2.24% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.12% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 66,467 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp accumulated 725 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree U.S. Smallcap Earni (EES) by 22,071 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $41.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total International S (VXUS) by 24,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 901,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX).

