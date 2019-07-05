As Ross Stores (ROST) Market Value Declined, Cibc World Markets Cut Position; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Has Raised by $1.49 Million as Stock Value Declined

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 100.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 57,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,508 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 57,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. About 1.09M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 64.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 92,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,962 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, down from 142,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $100.67. About 660,588 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shellback Capital Lp has 40,000 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 30,400 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank reported 1.54 million shares stake. 1.03M were reported by Barclays Plc. 27,800 are owned by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Suntrust Banks stated it has 35,113 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Lc owns 257,721 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Llc owns 0.06% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 68,061 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 1.45 million shares. Greenleaf invested 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Capital Guardian, a California-based fund reported 411,153 shares. Ent Fin Serv Corp has 189 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc reported 112,571 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc holds 5.25% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 1.55M shares. Eastern Bancorporation holds 0.08% or 12,500 shares.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.46M for 22.47 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Res Inc Com (NYSE:BEN) by 34,584 shares to 76,133 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum Brands Inc Com (NYSE:YUM) by 176,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 796,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. $119,640 worth of stock was bought by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 9,401 shares to 114,261 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 62,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,676 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).