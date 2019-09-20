As Rosetta Stone (RST) Valuation Declined, Eam Investors Cut by $689,700 Its Holding; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Upped by $11.57 Million Its Stake

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) by 24.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 31,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The institutional investor held 94,183 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, down from 125,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $453.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 35,349 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 552.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 202,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 239,719 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.70M, up from 36,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 4.89M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 0.51% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 495,726 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Communications accumulated 53,856 shares. Hudock Gp Incorporated Ltd Co holds 59,194 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Bancorporation Trust Com holds 0.22% or 41,628 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Strategic Financial has 0.85% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Forbes J M & Co Llp has 2.13% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9,963 shares. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 119.77M shares. Freestone Capital has invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Citigroup Inc invested in 0.2% or 4.44 million shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc stated it has 237,639 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. 31,500 are held by Banque Pictet Cie. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Oh has 0.57% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 14,581 shares. The Maine-based Bangor Financial Bank has invested 0.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,772 shares to 1,827 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,287 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 2.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold RST shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 5.14% more from 18.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grp One Trading LP invested in 0.01% or 27,195 shares. Sei Invests reported 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). 1.31M are held by Osmium Prns Ltd. Hillsdale Management reported 34,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 3,387 shares. G2 Prtn Llc accumulated 499,177 shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 37,990 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd has 13,600 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Liability Corp reported 94,183 shares. Metropolitan Life Com invested in 0% or 6,759 shares. Sterneck Mgmt Llc holds 0.22% or 11,180 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank De holds 0% or 106 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 264,792 shares. State Street reported 464,652 shares stake.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $408.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phasebio Pharmaceu by 46,468 shares to 140,850 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clarus Corp New by 81,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Lovesac Company.

Analysts await Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Rosetta Stone Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% negative EPS growth.