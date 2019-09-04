As Rosetta Stone (Call) (RST) Shares Declined, Osmium Partners Increased Holding; As Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Raised Holding

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 53,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 393,892 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.87M, up from 340,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $174.75. About 5.00 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (RST) by 354.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 191,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 245,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $444.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 62,035 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Lexia Efficacy Research Meets the Highest Standards of Evidence as Defined by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA); 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For S; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q Rev $44.8M; 07/03/2018 Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints Education Industry Veteran George A. Logue to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports lmpressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading Core5 as their Literacy Solution; 19/04/2018 – RST US: Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rosetta Stone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RST); 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accr

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 75,410 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $87.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,621 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

