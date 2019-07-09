As Rosetta Stone (Call) (RST) Market Valuation Rose, Osmium Partners Has Upped by $4.02 Million Its Position; As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Value Declined, Park Presidio Capital Has Raised Stake

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (RST) by 354.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 191,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 245,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $538.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $22.61. About 73,683 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 66.29% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.86% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Rosetta Stone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RST); 12/03/2018 – Consistent Use of Lexia Reading Core5 Leads to Surge in Charter Schools USA Elementary Students Literacy Gains; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Rev $42.8M; 19/04/2018 – RST US: Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading C; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Rosetta Stone; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports Impressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints George Logue to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Rosetta Stone; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.72M, up from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.27. About 1.64 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of stock or 8,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.