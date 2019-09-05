As Roper Technologies (ROP) Valuation Rose, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Position by $26.16 Million; American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Middleton & Co Lowered Holding as Share Value Rose

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 37.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 76,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 126,121 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.13 million, down from 202,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $374.9. About 160,606 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 68,455 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49M, down from 70,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $235.3. About 943,420 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability holds 1.86% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 33,482 shares. 8,690 are owned by Legacy Private Co. North Point Managers Oh reported 33,377 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.34% or 1.42 million shares. 3,661 were accumulated by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Duncker Streett And Incorporated accumulated 0.6% or 7,674 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 37,306 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14,781 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Torray Ltd Com has 62,686 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Strategic Global Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 953 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tributary Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Neumann Mgmt Lc owns 4,690 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Co invested in 5,064 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies Announces New Segment Structure NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Roper Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Roper Technologies Stock Soared 37.4% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 195,166 shares to 212,589 shares, valued at $19.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 10,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72M for 29.47 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly And The Bull – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This Is Why Cherry Hill Plunged – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Washington Prime Group Is Severely Misunderstood – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 23,815 shares to 33,375 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).