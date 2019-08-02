As Roper Technologies (ROP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kbc Group Nv Lowered Stake; Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Shareholder Atlas Browninc Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.37 Million

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 73,651 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.19M, down from 89,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $360.89. About 558,155 shares traded or 24.01% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 146,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76M, down from 192,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 800,391 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oz Mgmt LP has invested 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Freestone Ltd Liability Company reported 1,600 shares. 6,300 were reported by Regions Financial Corp. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company owns 23,410 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chilton Invest holds 54,268 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 4,002 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 987,634 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Llc accumulated 57,932 shares. 1.27M were reported by Fil Ltd. Franklin Res invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Bares Cap Mgmt accumulated 1.87M shares or 2.79% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability holds 411,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,067 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited, New York-based fund reported 46,075 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wendy’s Banks on Unit Expansion & Technology Amid High Costs – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Papa Johnâ€™s (PZZA) and Signet (SIG) Have 2 Things in Common – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Papa John’s Stock Up on Potential Buyout by Restaurant Brands – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in July – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Brinker’s Sales Building Efforts Bring Back Lost Sheen? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 55.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.49 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $6.92 million for 49.98 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamilton Point Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 2.63% or 17,314 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson owns 0.4% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 14,799 shares. Agf Investments stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Artisan Partnership, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 861,550 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 3.51% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 42,289 shares. Fincl Bank reported 16,693 shares. City Trust Company Fl reported 10,134 shares stake. Td Asset Management holds 172,500 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Lc reported 0.19% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 182,910 were accumulated by Keybank National Association Oh. Cambridge Invest Rech owns 3,571 shares. Argent Tru reported 2,976 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 5,915 shares. Whittier owns 3,446 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 34,042 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. Stipancich John K had sold 9,000 shares worth $2.66 million. On Friday, March 15 the insider WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.21 million for 28.37 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Roper Technologies Stock Soared 37.4% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roper Technologies: High Growth Potential But Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.