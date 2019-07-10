As Roper Technologies (ROP) Valuation Rose, Legacy Private Trust Upped Stake by $409,374; Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Rose While Edmp Lifted Its Stake

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 6,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,021 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 50,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.55. About 7.51M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – Broadcom vows to press on with Qualcomm bid despite US objections; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM ITS OWN STOCKHOLDERS OR BROADCOM OF ITS SECRET, VOLUNTARY UNILATERAL REQUEST FILED ON JANUARY 29, 2018; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD’S AVGO.O BOARD IS MEETING TUESDAY NIGHT TO FORMALIZE ITS DECISION TO DROP ITS HOSTILE BID FOR QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY IT WILL DROP ITS CHALLENGE TO QUALCOMM’S BOARD AND WILL CONTINUE WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ALL OF BROADCOM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES ARE ALSO DISQUALIFIED FROM STANDING FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS OF QUALCOMM; 06/03/2018 – US security blow to Qualcomm deal; 14/03/2018 – NXPI/QUALCOMM ARE SAID IN ONGOING MOFCOM REMEDY TALKS: DEALREP

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 1,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,690 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 7,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $374.3. About 355,950 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 238,600 were reported by Macquarie Grp Ltd. Seizert Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 45,137 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Bank & Trust has 1.23% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Deprince Race And Zollo owns 477,657 shares. Cleararc Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 29,350 shares. Cap Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100,234 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 0.43% or 4.77M shares. Bbva Compass Bank holds 100,888 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Cap Inc Ca holds 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 11,428 shares. Hilltop Hldg owns 4,461 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment has invested 0.64% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Comml Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 14,735 are held by Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Com. Amer Research & Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,884 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Biggest China Winners Among US Chipmakers – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QCOM, VZ, EA – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Qualcomm (QCOM) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2019: INTC, QCOM, JKS, SFUN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish Semiconductor Options Trades Suggest Trade War Fears Might Be Overblown – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 2,977 shares to 14,303 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 11,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,638 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.08% or 48,246 shares. 29,315 are held by Farmers And Merchants. Ativo Capital Management invested 1.22% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Chevy Chase Hldg holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 281,276 shares. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And Communications LP has invested 0.35% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.56% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 3,858 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Co invested in 0.09% or 950 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 2,206 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 29,902 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 0.06% stake. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha stated it has 17,745 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 879 were accumulated by Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt. First Mercantile Comm reported 1,369 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.