As Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Nli International Boosted Stake; Sempra Energy (SRE) Shares Rose While Cbre Clarion Securities Boosted Holding

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 3,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 33,747 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54M, up from 30,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $348.74. About 285,339 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 13,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 53,792 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, up from 39,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $141.79. About 1.06 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed to Retire Dec. 1, Step Down as CEO and Pres on May; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 17/05/2018 – SoCalGas Introduces Innovative New Solar Hydrogen Generation System at California Air Resources Board Symposium; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 08/05/2018 – Southern California summer/winter natgas supply could fall short -regulators; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra Reed To Step Down After 7 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 13,690 shares to 99,030 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 59,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,040 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 75 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors stated it has 60,894 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.14% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 49,357 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc reported 0.22% stake. Parkside Retail Bank And Tru reported 168 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles And Lp owns 526,465 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.19% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,195 shares. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Corp has 17.19% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 248,093 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 5,287 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,691 shares. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 2.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Macquarie Gru Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 71,790 shares. Everence holds 0.23% or 3,929 shares in its portfolio.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) by 1.06 million shares to 4.84M shares, valued at $166.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) by 498,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.46M shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc..