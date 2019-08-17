As Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Value Rose, Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.10 Million; Red Hat (RHT) Holder Venator Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $3.89 Million

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 3,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 46,212 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.80 million, down from 49,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $357.41. About 382,405 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 34,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 331,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,541 shares in its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 7,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa accumulated 24,507 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Company invested in 0.73% or 4.00 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 8,404 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 100 shares. Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 16,220 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 119,907 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 5,249 shares. 7,639 are held by Creative Planning. The California-based First Republic Inv has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co invested in 154,897 shares. Havens Advsr invested in 13.28% or 75,090 shares. Td Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 136 shares stake. Hrt Fin Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 3,001 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,325 shares to 323,525 shares, valued at $12.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Gru Inc has invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fjarde Ap has 42,443 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has 1,146 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Donaldson Capital Lc has invested 0.07% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Riverhead Management Ltd Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 3,678 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has 0.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Veritable LP accumulated 2,374 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 3,066 are owned by Fin Advisers Limited Co. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 6,057 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 2,200 are owned by D E Shaw And Com. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has 0.31% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Conestoga Cap Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 860 shares. Provident Investment Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 117,874 shares. Contravisory Inv Management Inc holds 22,028 shares.

