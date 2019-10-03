As Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Value Rose, Boston Family Office Trimmed Stake; Parthenon Has Trimmed Its Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $393,350

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 1,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 30,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.06 million, down from 31,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $334.07. About 30,614 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 7,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 76,555 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90M, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 1.47 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $963.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock (VTI) by 3,132 shares to 27,379 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 26.26 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.67 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

