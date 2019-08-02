As Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Rose, Holder Central Securities Has Decreased Position; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined While Cullinan Associates Has Lowered Its Holding by $456,330

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 8,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 278,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05M, down from 287,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 19.02 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $360.89. About 558,155 shares traded or 24.01% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Management Inc holds 0.23% or 3,929 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Com stated it has 38,304 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation has 21,572 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Services Communications Ma holds 0.27% or 1.86M shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 0.08% or 41,237 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Co reported 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 11.60M were accumulated by Vanguard Grp. Enterprise Services Corporation reported 772 shares. Aperio Gp accumulated 0.14% or 92,927 shares. Kornitzer Capital Incorporated Ks accumulated 96,036 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 0.01% or 624 shares. Global Thematic Prtn Limited Liability holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 76,583 shares. Cumberland Ltd holds 0.06% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Hahn Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 59,445 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.03% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.21M for 28.37 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 30,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $19.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.03 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.54M was sold by Conley Jason. Stipancich John K had sold 9,000 shares worth $2.66M.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.46 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 21,400 shares to 59,500 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 577,685 were accumulated by Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Llc. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 18,928 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement reported 192,459 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 24.50M shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership reported 2.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 2.49% or 28.03M shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 288,600 shares. Marco Investment Mgmt Lc reported 351,100 shares. Town Country Bankshares Dba First Bankers, a Kentucky-based fund reported 68,170 shares. Estabrook Cap, a New York-based fund reported 347,525 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 102,165 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Company has 600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.32 million shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 74,905 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md holds 3.83% or 46,490 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

