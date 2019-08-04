As Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Headinvest Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Beacon Financial Group Increased by $361,340 Its Stake

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 50.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 3,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 3,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 6,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $356.17. About 472,522 shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights 1H-Hour Animated Series Undone From Michael Eisner’s Tornante Co and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ belief in the power of training and educating employees is reflected in one of the company’s biggest employee initiatives – career choice. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s Amazon Tax Spurred by Seething Tensions, Rising Rents; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon briefly overtakes Google parent Alphabet in market value for the first time; 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime membership program in the U.S. from $99 to $119 a year; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 17/05/2018 – RisklQ lmplicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in lnfamous Amazon Hijack; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos credits Amazon’s success in part to having a future-focused mindset. via @CNBCMakeIt

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.37 million activity. The insider Conley Jason sold $1.54 million. 500 shares valued at $163,483 were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.21M for 28.00 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (SHV) by 3,913 shares to 3,184 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 7,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,318 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (PFF).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.