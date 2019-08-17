As Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Contravisory Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $308,605; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $1.04 Million; Shares Rose

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 22,028 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 22,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $357.41. About 382,405 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 580,214 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.61M, down from 584,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22.77 million were reported by Cap Invsts. Spears Abacus Advsr Lc, a New York-based fund reported 3,119 shares. Bailard accumulated 1,986 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 94 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Inv Inc invested 3.68% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jennison Assocs Ltd accumulated 14.76M shares. Wms Prns has invested 0.79% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Scotia Capital Inc holds 80,620 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. United Asset Strategies has invested 1.6% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Adirondack Co reported 534 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 12.39M shares. Dearborn Limited Liability has invested 2.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tompkins Fincl Corporation owns 8,988 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Heritage Invsts Management Corporation accumulated 175,793 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 942,486 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $4.22 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 28.10 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 88,336 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 73,992 shares. Natixis has invested 0.21% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fred Alger Mgmt holds 95,330 shares. Mirae Asset Limited accumulated 3,898 shares. Ameritas Prns Inc accumulated 0.12% or 7,550 shares. Scotia owns 7,411 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fenimore Asset Inc has 4,030 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,057 shares. Colony Gru stated it has 1,586 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Limited Liability Corp Delaware holds 1,005 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 4,527 were reported by Nomura Hldgs. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 10,700 shares. Middleton & Ma has 1.45% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks invested in 0.59% or 96,036 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.