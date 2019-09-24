As Roper Technologies (ROP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Catalyst Capital Advisors Cut Holding by $2.16 Million; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Lifted Its Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $432,320 as Stock Price Declined

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 78.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $586,000, down from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $360.53. About 696,969 shares traded or 40.86% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 15,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 70,590 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 55,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.61. About 5.23M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I also bought $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $232,396. On Thursday, August 8 Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 4,000 shares.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $394.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 31,490 shares to 12,230 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 7,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,521 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 28.34 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.