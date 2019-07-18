As Roper Technologies (ROP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Lowered Stake by $2.46 Million; Steinberg Asset Management Stake in Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Has Lowered as Stock Value Declined

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 7,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,341 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.97M, down from 106,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $377.36. About 300,179 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 49,822 shares to 868,241 shares, valued at $62.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 418,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.03 million activity. $2.66 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by Stipancich John K on Tuesday, February 5. Conley Jason sold $1.54 million worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.75 million for 30.83 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management owns 6 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 0.74% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 46,168 shares. Jane Street Grp Llc owns 2,622 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability owns 417,914 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsr Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Tcw Gru Inc holds 20,652 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). State Street holds 0.12% or 4.36M shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 3,676 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd has 0.09% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc has 393,309 shares. Scotia owns 7,411 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.22% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 122,959 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).