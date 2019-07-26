As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Value Rose, Tiger Eye Capital Upped Its Holding; Kistler-Tiffany Companies Increases Stake in Fedex (FDX)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 36.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 2,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,888 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 5,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $175.87. About 1.96 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 02/04/2018 – FEDEX EXPRESS ANNOUNCES PURPLE RUNWAY — A FEDEX PATHWAYS PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 14/05/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH SPEAKS AT BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2003.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 40,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,289 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46 million, up from 2,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $370.99. About 1.38 million shares traded or 207.91% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. Shares for $100,614 were bought by Inglis John C.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What’s Old Is New Again: U.S. Next-Day Air Surge Propels UPS To Solid Second Quarter Results, Best One-Day Share Gain Since ’08 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Amazon’s In-House Delivery Network Might Have Problems With Late Deliveries – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EROS BUD FDX LB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Amazon Versus FedEx: The Retail Shipping Wars – Forbes” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Class Action Update – FedEx Corporation (FDX), Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) & Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl owns 466,503 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. M&T Bancorp Corp, New York-based fund reported 198,672 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lc reported 0.31% stake. Accredited Inc has invested 0.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Calamos Advisors Lc invested in 0.04% or 35,171 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd owns 8,603 shares. Cna holds 0.84% or 21,700 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.88% or 19,754 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Advisory Alpha Llc owns 504 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Everence Cap Mngmt invested 0.28% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Letko Brosseau & Associates accumulated 2,625 shares. Indiana Tru And Mgmt Com has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Veritable Lp stated it has 14,587 shares. Coastline Tru has 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,275 shares.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $241.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 10,590 shares to 175,590 shares, valued at $15.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies to Present at Electrical Products Group Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Roper Technologies Stock Soared 37.4% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 2,640 shares to 700 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 125,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,523 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil reported 16,996 shares. Tcw Grp Incorporated reported 20,652 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd accumulated 461,268 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 145,011 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1.73M shares. Conning Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability owns 0.07% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,084 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt LP holds 2.05% or 447,495 shares. Hallmark Capital accumulated 2,113 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0% or 5 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 6,664 shares. Gamco Et Al invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc reported 392 shares stake. 1St Source Fincl Bank owns 644 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.03 million activity. $1.54 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by Conley Jason. Stipancich John K also sold $2.66 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares.