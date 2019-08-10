As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Palisade Capital Management Decreased Holding by $835,450; Lincluden Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by $2.08 Million

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 50,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 188,325 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, down from 238,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 1.53M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR THE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, INCLUDING A SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION, AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING THE BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – GSK: TRELEGY ELLIPTA MET SUPERIORITY ON MAIN GOAL; 21/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline PLC Gets FDA Approval for Arnuity Ellipta, Once-Daily Inhaled Corticosteroid Medicine, for Maintenance of Asthma in Children; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 27/03/2018 – GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Health-Care Unit for $13 Billion — 3rd Update; 06/03/2018 – GSK – FLURIX TETRA EFFICACY AGAINST MODERATE-TO-SEVERE INFLUENZA WAS 77.6%; 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline PLC: Shingrix Approved in Europe and Japan

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 17,294 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, down from 19,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $355. About 341,711 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.37 million activity. The insider WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Prn) by 500,000 shares to 3.72M shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 30,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $337.02 million for 27.91 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 16,075 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fred Alger holds 0.13% or 95,330 shares in its portfolio. Harding Loevner LP holds 1.62 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Commerce Limited invested in 23,978 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 3,676 shares. 173,962 were accumulated by Mackenzie. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 0.1% or 7,601 shares. Bessemer Incorporated holds 0.25% or 192,914 shares. Swarthmore Grp Inc owns 2,500 shares. 1,604 were accumulated by Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Homrich And Berg reported 1,406 shares stake. Goldman Sachs owns 443,583 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DAT: Truckload Rates Heat Up in June, as Spot Market Volumes Beat 2018 Levels – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies to Acquire iPipeline, Leading Provider of Cloud-Based Software Solutions for the Life Insurance Industry – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Liberty Tax, Vitamin Shoppe, Salesforce, Roper, Permira, – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Sarasotaâ€™s Roper to acquire Pennsylvania company in $1.6B all-cash transaction – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 122,645 shares to 430,718 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 40,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

More notable recent GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GlaxoSmithKline: U.K. Pound Performance Review For U.K. Investors – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GlaxoSmithKline selling consumer portfolios, raising $1.3B – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GlaxoSmithKline: Watching Dividend Trends Closely – Seeking Alpha” on January 26, 2019. More interesting news about GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Glaxo launches late-stage development of RA med otilimab – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Glaxo’s Zejula successful in late-stage study in first-line maintenance ovarian cancer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. GSK’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 12.34 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.