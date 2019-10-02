As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Value Rose, Legacy Private Trust Raised Stake by $503,250; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Trimmed Holding by $436,000

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $329,000, down from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $121.08. About 6.38 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 1,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 10,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69M, up from 8,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $7.55 during the last trading session, reaching $337.9. About 830,781 shares traded or 74.12% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arga Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% stake. The Indiana-based Spectrum Grp has invested 0.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cibc Asset Management has 0.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 347,337 shares. Srb reported 183,179 shares stake. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc invested in 1,591 shares. Tru Company Of Virginia Va invested in 1.74% or 122,609 shares. Moreover, Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.8% or 120,489 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.32 million shares. Pinnacle Associate, New York-based fund reported 206,793 shares. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested in 2,191 shares or 0% of the stock. Orca Invest Mngmt Lc reported 4,331 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.41 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 16,378 shares to 52,268 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 167,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,303 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE).