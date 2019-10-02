As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Value Rose, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Lowered by $311,100 Its Holding; United Finl Bancorp New (UBNK) Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $1.86 Million as Share Price Rose

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 61,838 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.65M, down from 62,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $9.49 during the last trading session, reaching $335.96. About 73,700 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (UBNK) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 132,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.14% . The hedge fund held 924,317 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.11M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in United Finl Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $672.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 9,295 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 17.92% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Payment Of Interest; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – United Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE MARGINAL COST OF FUNDS-BASED LENDING RATE; 22/05/2018 – United Bank Announces the Purchase of Six Bank Branches; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 1-MONTH MCLR BY 15BPS TO 8.25% FROM MAY 14; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.10% END-MARCH VS 20.10% END-DEC; 17/05/2018 – United Financial Chief Andrew Levy Departs Company; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION ON FOUR AT-1 BONDS

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $638.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF) by 150,700 shares to 232,300 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 118,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Analysts await United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. UBNK’s profit will be $13.81 million for 12.17 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by United Financial Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 7 investors sold UBNK shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 34.58 million shares or 0.26% more from 34.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 2,803 shares. State Street holds 0% or 1.24 million shares in its portfolio. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 437,280 shares stake. Legal General Grp Inc Public has invested 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Indexiq Advsrs Lc accumulated 88,415 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 48,746 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 150,250 were accumulated by D E Shaw Company. Kennedy Mgmt has 102,739 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 81,401 shares stake. Essex Finance Service Inc has 17,935 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc reported 24,989 shares. Citigroup stated it has 18,573 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 313,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hartford Fincl holds 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) or 189 shares.

