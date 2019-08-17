As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Value Rose, Holder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Boosted Its Stake; As Intrepid Potash (IPI) Shares Rose, Kennedy Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $304,254

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 101,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 851,418 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intrepid Potash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 397,468 shares traded. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 9.00% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 12/04/2018 – Ben’s Soft Pretzels Celebrates National Pretzel Day through Free Pretzel Fundraiser for Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund; 03/04/2018 – INTREPID MINES LTD IAU.AX – NOT YET RECEIVED CONSENT TO CHANGE OF CONTROL OF INTREPID MINES ZAMBIA LIMITED FROM MINISTRY OF MINES IN ZAMBIA; 15/05/2018 – High School Students Building NASA Hardware Recognized at Intrepid Museum Event; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE THE $20-30 MILLION IN WATER SALES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: CAI International, Inc. (CAI), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI), And Others; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Fashion Cares Returns to the Intrepid; 20/05/2018 – INTREPID MINES LTD IAU.AX – “CONSIDERING OPTIONS AVAILABLE FOR INTREPID’S ZAMBIAN ASSETS IN LIGHT OF CURRENT COPPER PRICE ENVIRONMENT”; 30/05/2018 – Intrepid Ventures Launches New High Performance Blockchain Technology Platform; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 6,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 447,495 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.03 million, up from 440,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $357.41. About 367,486 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold IPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 55.52 million shares or 1.04% less from 56.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thb Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 140,867 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Virtu Finance Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) for 48,822 shares. Focused Wealth holds 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) or 50 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt has invested 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 353,858 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). American Int stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 7,409 shares. Invesco Limited holds 201,489 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 85,974 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 22,668 shares. Invest Of Virginia Limited Company accumulated 22,000 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Swiss Bancorp owns 179,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Intrepid Potash Stock Is Tanking Today – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intrepid Potash – Irrational Sell-Off After Earnings; Buy This Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intrepid Potash Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intrepid Potash’s (IPI) CEO Bob Jornayvaz on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd by 17,093 shares to 17,276 shares, valued at $889,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,289 shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) owns 2,521 shares. Washington Tru Company invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Alleghany Corporation De holds 562,000 shares or 9.11% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Lc stated it has 0.1% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bluestein R H has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cibc Ww Markets Corp reported 21,572 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dudley Shanley Incorporated has invested 1.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mai Cap Mngmt holds 0.12% or 6,839 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 0.05% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 443,583 shares. 1,376 were reported by Assetmark. Legacy Cap accumulated 1,315 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 950 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 346,310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 357,140 shares.