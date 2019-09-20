As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Value Rose, Capital Investment Services Of America Has Decreased by $651,480 Its Holding; As Icf Intl (ICFI) Market Value Rose, Rice Hall James & Associates Has Raised by $4.83 Million Its Position

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 52,178 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.11 million, down from 53,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $358.82. About 422,269 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Icf Intl Inc (ICFI) by 52.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 67,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 195,399 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.23M, up from 128,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Icf Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $81.06. About 276,800 shares traded or 109.74% up from the average. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $327.87 million for 28.21 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$357, Is It Time To Put Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Canadian Startup To Offer Its Load Board For Free – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Freight Recession? August Truckload Volumes Suggest Otherwise – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Charter Tru has 0.07% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,637 shares. Torray Limited Co reported 60,873 shares stake. 52,178 are owned by Capital Invest Services Of America. Korea Investment invested in 156,145 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 43,818 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset reported 9,174 shares. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 0.04% or 35,337 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication invested in 0.09% or 1.33 million shares. Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.44% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 45,783 were accumulated by Prio Wealth Lp. Echo Street Capital Lc invested in 44,178 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 97 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 47,700 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.95 million shares or 2.79% less from 16.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 22,751 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors holds 177 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw holds 18,903 shares. Rk Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2.26% or 100,200 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 8,460 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 0.01% or 398,358 shares. Rothschild And Asset Us holds 0.4% or 510,543 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership owns 11,538 shares. Quantbot Lp reported 886 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Com reported 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Us Savings Bank De stated it has 426 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 16,053 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 19,200 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt invested in 246,139 shares. Synovus Fincl has invested 0.02% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).

More notable recent ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “ICF to Present at Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “H&R Block (HRB) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Suggests It’s 34% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Robert Half (RHI) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICF Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 43,099 shares to 526,224 shares, valued at $20.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 34,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,980 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).