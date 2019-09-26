As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Value Rose, Autus Asset Management Boosted Holding; Toron Capital Markets Has Increased Its Stake in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) as Valuation Rose

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 15,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 215,200 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.79 million, up from 199,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $221.04. About 235,280 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Strike Ends; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: CIRB SETS NEW DATES FOR RATIFICATION VOTE; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN TO EXECUTE A SAFE AND STRUCTURED START-UP OF ITS TRAIN OPERATIONS IN CANADA; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – TEAMSTERS GO ON STRIKE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – TO DATE, NO NOTICE OF WORK STOPPAGE HAS BEEN ISSUED; 30/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has reached a tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADIAN PACIFIC ARE ONGOING

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 1,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 11,195 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, up from 9,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $358.52. About 121,252 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $632.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,944 shares to 62,512 shares, valued at $16.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,358 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Murphy Management Inc holds 0.2% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,159 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 124 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 271 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 63,304 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 0.45% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Shine Advisory Service invested in 0.01% or 43 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 195,057 shares. 1,400 are owned by Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs reported 6,300 shares. Johnson Fincl owns 47 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Polar Cap Llp has 18,944 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 14,545 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

