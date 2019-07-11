As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Price Rose, Villere St Denis J & Co Has Raised Stake; Avnet (AVT) Share Value Declined While Walleye Trading Cut Its Stake by $599,291

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 83.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 13,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,763 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120,000, down from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 53,035 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 8.80% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 4,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,175 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.69 million, up from 222,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $377.48. About 36,730 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 Valuable Low Price-to-Sales Stocks Worth Betting on Now – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RSI Alert: Avnet Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Avnet (AVT) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c, Revenues Miss; Affirms Q4 EPS/Revenue Mid-Point Guidance Below Consensus – streetinsider.com” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.01% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 85,443 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.05% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 73,621 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). 137,875 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Dubuque Bankshares Trust Communication stated it has 89 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 348 shares. 27,200 are owned by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% or 28,827 shares. Axa has invested 0.07% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 3.26M shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management invested in 0.02% or 20,260 shares. Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.03% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Centurylink Mgmt Com holds 30,239 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 10.30 million shares.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 34,767 shares to 43,267 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (Call) (NYSE:AMX) by 38,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AVT’s profit will be $110.56M for 10.37 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “February Freight Rates Slip Seasonally: DAT Freight Index – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DAT Adds Integrations to Support Thousands of TMS Users – GlobeNewswire” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Record First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Limited invested in 49,440 shares. Financial Counselors has invested 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Torray Limited Liability Company owns 2.26% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 62,686 shares. Plante Moran Limited Liability Company invested in 160 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.03% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Heritage Wealth reported 40 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.39% or 7,508 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Inc owns 60,894 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 11.60 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Agf Investments has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). South State Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 5,156 shares. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 298 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lakeview Prns Limited Com has 1,784 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 1,850 were reported by Garrison Bradford And Assoc.