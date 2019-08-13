As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Price Rose, Torray Has Boosted Position by $5.50 Million; Skyline Asset Management LP Lowered Its Stake in Berry Global Group (BERY) by $3.07 Million

Torray Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 16,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 62,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.44M, up from 46,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $358.48. About 306,605 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 57,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 126,600 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 184,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 1.26M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol (NYSE:APH) by 4,310 shares to 174,439 shares, valued at $16.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,021 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd owns 5,287 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America owns 298 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Advsr Lc owns 2,515 shares. Akre Mngmt Lc holds 1.57M shares. Mai Cap Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 6,839 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.07% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 175,542 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.08% stake. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 14,994 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Earnest Prtn Ltd Company reported 57 shares stake. 7,601 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 10,616 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership holds 1.62M shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Cap Service Of America holds 2.95% or 53,958 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd holds 700 shares.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has 127,800 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 21,469 shares. First Manhattan Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). North Star Management reported 420 shares stake. 7 were accumulated by Huntington Bank & Trust. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 0.6% or 165,624 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc reported 9 shares. 138 are owned by First Personal Financial Serv. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 126,308 shares. Atria Investments Lc holds 3,812 shares. Interest Group invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs reported 12,715 shares. 76,703 were reported by Panagora Asset Management. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 145,962 shares.