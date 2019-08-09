As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Villere St Denis J & Co Upped Holding; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder North Star Asset Management Cut Holding by $1.36 Million as Share Price Declined

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 4,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 227,175 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.69M, up from 222,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $357.02. About 223,652 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 23,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 78,018 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 101,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $71.57. About 5.37 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 12/03/2018 – US says it has confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 14/03/2018 – Trump killing Qualcomm’s huge deal could prompt a trade war in global M&A; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman reportedly seeking funding to buy the chipmaker; 18/04/2018 – CNET TV: Qualcomm reportedly begins layoffs to cut $1B in costs; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 13/03/2018 – AUSTIN, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump intervened in the economy for the second time in less than a week on Monday by blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s $117 billion bid for American rival Qualcomm. The acquisition would have been largest deal ever made in the technology sector; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm had resisted a deal for months, rejecting several record-breaking price tags; 07/05/2018 – USAA Science & Technology Adds Broadcom, Exits Qualcomm

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Broad Mkt Etf (SCHB) by 77,879 shares to 533,427 shares, valued at $36.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Life Stragy Md Grth (VSMGX) by 37,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbon Black Inc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.12% or 430,653 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.23% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sterneck Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,727 shares. Stoneridge Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.27% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 33,179 were reported by Cetera Ltd Com. Cambiar Lc has 0.78% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 572,383 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.46% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 464,684 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability accumulated 19.92M shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 0.84% or 6.39 million shares. Public Sector Pension Board invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Lsv Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 38,600 shares. The New York-based International Group Inc Inc has invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 101,107 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia reported 220,607 shares stake.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 49,870 shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $64.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 16,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 752,130 shares, and cut its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 25,089 shares. Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 950 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Carroll Inc invested in 0% or 121 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 84,399 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt owns 11,247 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Arrow Fincl invested in 120 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bluestein R H Company invested in 1,000 shares. Tiger Eye Capital Ltd Co has invested 3.51% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Motco owns 630 shares. Moreover, Tru Company Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 456 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 168,573 shares. Df Dent And holds 554,688 shares.