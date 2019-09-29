As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Contravisory Investment Management Lowered Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Maintained by Washington Trust Company

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 20,680 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57M, down from 22,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $354.63. About 426,831 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 2,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 124,660 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.36 million, up from 122,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72M for 27.88 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $258.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 67,238 shares to 72,047 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 43,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 3,791 shares to 69,264 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technolo (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,139 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings.