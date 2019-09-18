As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Price Rose, Salem Investment Counselors Has Trimmed by $964,410 Its Position; Oak Hill Advisors LP Holding In Pg&E (PCG) Was Upped

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 9,893 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62 million, down from 12,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $358.17. About 105,660 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For

Oak Hill Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 128.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp bought 193,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 343,044 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 5.11 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BMA, GGAL, PCG and QIWI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why PG&E, Southwestern Energy, and Navistar International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E Finally Filed Their Ch.11 Reorganization Plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E outlines $18B reorganization plan for wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Company reported 7.39 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Tarbox Family Office owns 43 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 94,060 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Motco accumulated 137 shares. Anchorage Gp Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 23.29 million shares. Cwm Ltd Co stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Howe Rusling Inc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Kempen Mgmt Nv has 1,434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 24,659 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Serengeti Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 6.08% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jefferies Gp Ltd Company owns 690,354 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Connecticut-based Kensico Capital Corp has invested 1.21% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Grp Ltd Com accumulated 82,382 shares. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 17.63% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 2.11% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hrt Fincl Limited Liability invested in 0.74% or 31,966 shares. Washington Trust Comm, Rhode Island-based fund reported 10,494 shares. Blair William & Com Il stated it has 28,698 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fred Alger reported 0.03% stake. Echo Street Mgmt Ltd has 44,178 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Farmers Merchants Invests Inc invested in 28,819 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Zacks Invest Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.14% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 1.25% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 43,818 shares. Advisory invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 2.71% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 28.16 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 36,394 shares to 51,259 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc by 15,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).