As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Price Rose, Mackay Shields Lowered Its Position; Marathon Capital Management Boosted Holding in Bristol (BMY) as Stock Declined

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 194.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 9,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 13,907 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, up from 4,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 7.55M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 02/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS & FLATIRON EXPAND PACT WITH A THREE-YEAR PACT; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Wed, 3/14/2018, 6:30 PM

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 1,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 26,081 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92 million, down from 27,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $357.41. About 382,405 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 14,325 shares to 292,971 shares, valued at $18.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 94,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl has invested 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Portland Global Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 675 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 46,168 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd stated it has 1,473 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Conestoga Advsrs Limited has 860 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swedbank holds 431,701 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 989,859 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.58% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding reported 8,996 shares. Hahn Cap Lc owns 59,445 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt owns 96,043 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Middleton Communications Ma reported 26,444 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Trust owns 4,973 shares.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 28.10 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,000 shares.

