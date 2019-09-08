As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Price Rose, Holder Provident Investment Management Has Lowered by $835,450 Its Position; As Altria Group (MO) Market Valuation Declined, United Asset Strategies Decreased Its Holding by $580,146

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 117,874 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.31M, down from 120,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $374.96. About 352,650 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 10,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 19,803 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 29,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.71B market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $323.37M for 29.48 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 86,526 shares to 910,213 shares, valued at $31.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 17,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Communication Limited Liability invested in 1,542 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 4,395 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited invested in 0.01% or 831 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 19,170 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. 466,873 were reported by Mar Vista Ltd Liability Corp. Swedbank has invested 0.7% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). First Mercantile Trust has 1,369 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 36,800 shares. M&T Fincl Bank accumulated 17,893 shares. Clarkston Capital Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 18,730 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 10,674 shares. Sun Life Fincl invested in 0.01% or 176 shares. Nbw Capital Limited Liability Com has 2.48% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 1St Source Fincl Bank reported 644 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valicenti Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.89% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Janney Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 5,457 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 6,024 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 53,300 shares. Wallace Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 4,890 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Com has 10,163 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nomura Holdings Inc has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 81,175 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 0.52% stake. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 14,859 shares. Archon Prtn Limited Co has 0.97% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 79,910 shares. 105,473 are held by Fdx Advisors. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.21% or 18.33 million shares.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 9.62 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.