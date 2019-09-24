As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Price Rose, Evercore Wealth Management Has Boosted Holding by $429,684; Comcast New (Put) (CMCSA) Holder Wells Fargo & Company Lifted Position

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (Put) (CMCSA) by 3520.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 3.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 3.80M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.87 million, up from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Comcast Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 19.45 million shares traded or 17.17% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 10/05/2018 – Comcast’s proposed break-up fee would be payable if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 02/04/2018 – Elwyn Empowers Nationwide Technology Network with Comcast Business Ethernet, Internet and Phone; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN U.K; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBCUniversal Adjusted Ebitda $2.285B; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer in mid-June for some of Fox’s assets, sources have said; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 23/03/2018 – Latest Commentary: Comcast is in talks with 21st Century Fox about buying major assets, sources say –

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 1,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 189,527 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.42M, up from 188,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $360.53. About 696,969 shares traded or 40.86% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 7,839 shares to 76,843 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 28,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,507 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 7,501 shares. Vanguard invested in 0.14% or 10.24M shares. Parametric Port Associate Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 427,767 shares. Garrison Bradford And Incorporated holds 750 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 54,778 shares. Kingfisher Lc reported 1.36% stake. The Maine-based Portland Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bp Public Ltd Llc invested in 0.15% or 11,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.1% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 5,200 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 15,067 shares. Allen Inv Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 21,457 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Donaldson Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,427 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com stated it has 990 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 776,635 shares to 3.80 million shares, valued at $182.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gladstone Coml Corp (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 17,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,634 shares, and cut its stake in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).