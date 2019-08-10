As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Price Rose, Contravisory Investment Management Has Cut Position; Foot Locker (FL) Holder Stone Ridge Asset Management Cut Position

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 22,028 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 22,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $355. About 341,711 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 12,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The hedge fund held 21,323 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 33,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 3.05 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Net $165M; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN RATE DECREASED TO 32.9 PERCENT FROM 34 PERCENT A YEAR AGO; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Foot Locker Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 5-6; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Merchandise Inventories Were $1.21B at May 5; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER – SECOND QUARTER GROSS MARGIN IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY ABOUT 20 TO 50 BASIS POINTS – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL)

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.37 million activity. WALLMAN RICHARD F had bought 500 shares worth $163,483 on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 29,902 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 0.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mckinley Capital Management Limited Liability Company Delaware has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bristol John W And Communication Ny stated it has 2.51% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cadence Bancorporation Na owns 0.31% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,337 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 14,994 shares in its portfolio. Homrich & Berg reported 1,406 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0% stake. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 17,314 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Saturna has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 75,437 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. First Mercantile Tru Comm stated it has 1,369 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 0.05% or 103,591 shares. Sageworth Trust stated it has 4 shares. Enterprise Fincl Ser has 772 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies to Acquire iPipeline, Leading Provider of Cloud-Based Software Solutions for the Life Insurance Industry – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – GuruFocus.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,240 shares to 4,289 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 107,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 27.91 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Credit Suisse Bullish On Foot Locker After Investor Day – Benzinga” on March 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Consolidated Tomoka Announces Sale of Property Subject to Ground Lease With Wawa in Winter Park, Florida for $2.8 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Mixed On Foot Locker Following Strong Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Foot Locker Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Foot Locker Stumbles On Q1 Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,030 were reported by Stephens Inc Ar. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.07% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Bowling Port Mngmt Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 42,558 shares. 313 were accumulated by Enterprise Corp. Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc reported 3.17 million shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 22,008 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 395,938 shares. Advsrs Asset holds 0% or 2,730 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 106,767 shares. United Asset Strategies Incorporated stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). 5,165 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 6,613 shares. 27,668 are held by American Century. 32,528 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Mariner Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 5,771 shares.