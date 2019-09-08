As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Price Rose, Contravisory Investment Management Decreased by $308,605 Its Stake; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Boosted Its Holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) by $1.64 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 46,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 163,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 116,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 438,949 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 22,028 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 22,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $374.96. About 352,650 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $189,982 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,431 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc accumulated 14,800 shares. Parkside Bancshares Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co holds 462,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 127,560 shares. Eqis Cap Management Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 10,735 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 5,976 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc, California-based fund reported 41 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 13,523 shares. Petrus Tru Com Lta owns 0.07% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 9,946 shares. Geode Management Lc owns 634,830 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 170,160 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Pinebridge Investments LP reported 13,385 shares stake.

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Snags Double Nod For Personalized Cancer Drug, Bellicum Offering, Nabriva Braces For Contepo Resubmission – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Nod For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kyowa Kirin’s Parkinson’s Add-On Therapy Approved – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before You Buy Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea’s Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Peter Lynch – 8/18/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Presents SPN-812 P304 Phase III Topline Data Results – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 37,055 shares to 111,036 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp by 32,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,381 shares, and cut its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Roper Technologies Stock Soared 37.4% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Roper Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Group Executive Appointment NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Company Inc holds 0.01% or 1,264 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 0.22% or 4,337 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 953 shares stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Federated Investors Pa stated it has 578,189 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Contravisory Investment Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,028 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.13% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 258,818 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 831 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc holds 0% or 392 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 16,503 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 823 shares. Glenmede Co Na reported 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund holds 0.15% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 2,060 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 151,878 shares.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $323.37M for 29.48 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,240 shares to 4,289 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 107,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).