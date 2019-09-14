As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Price Rose, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Boosted by $1.36 Million Its Holding; Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Stock Rose While New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowered Its Holding by $402,900

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 3,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 284,989 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.38M, up from 281,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $359.55. About 362,580 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 25,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, down from 30,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Leidos Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 1.00M shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manchester Mngmt Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Permanens Capital Limited Partnership owns 34 shares. Caprock Grp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Peapack Gladstone owns 663 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Llc stated it has 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Stephens Invest Mgmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). King Luther Cap Mngmt reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc holds 1.92% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 102,550 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Barometer Capital owns 11,600 shares. Hexavest has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Agf Invs invested in 18,935 shares. Strategic Global Advisors holds 0.07% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 953 shares. Moreover, Dudley And Shanley has 0.47% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.11% or 1,591 shares.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Washington Fed Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 14,270 shares to 195,682 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 70,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66M shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $173.67M for 18.03 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

