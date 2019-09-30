As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Price Rose, Boston Family Office Trimmed Its Position; Blackrock Upped Its Horace Mann Educators N (HMN) Stake by $2.31 Million

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (HMN) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 57,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 6.02 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.47 million, up from 5.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 211,488 shares traded or 34.46% up from the average. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has risen 0.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 13/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORP – APPROVED A 3.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, WHICH WILL INCREASE TO $0.285 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Gabriel L. Shaheen, Chairman of Board, to Retire From Board; 23/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 07/03/2018 Horace Mann Increases Quarterly Dividend by 3.6%; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q REV. $295.5M; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28.5C/SHR FROM 27.5C, EST. 28.5C; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: H. Wade Reece Appointed as Vice Chairman of Board; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators Raises Dividend to 28.5c Vs. 27.5c; 24/05/2018 – ACCESSWIRE: Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 1,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 30,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.06 million, down from 31,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $356.6. About 395,278 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP)

Since September 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.51 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold HMN shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 39.92 million shares or 0.18% more from 39.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.55% invested in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) for 1.51M shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 13,871 shares. 164,379 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Com. Envestnet Asset invested in 0% or 36,321 shares. 5,212 were accumulated by Connable Office Inc. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.01% or 446,105 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 4,728 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) for 35,523 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 31,790 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs reported 155,700 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) for 135,185 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De owns 702,937 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Legal And General Grp Pcl stated it has 120,069 shares.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2337.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 656,650 shares to 23.59M shares, valued at $580.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pure Acquisition Corp by 199,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CMF).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 28.03 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $963.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,037 shares to 109,994 shares, valued at $19.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kistler holds 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 40 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0.01% or 71,126 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested 0.88% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Stephens Ar holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 37,378 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 38,973 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group LP has invested 1.12% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Artisan Ptnrs Lp invested in 840,778 shares. New York-based Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd has invested 1.07% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0.09% or 384,441 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 455,983 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,452 shares. Ironwood Fin Ltd reported 95 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,159 shares stake. State Street stated it has 4.33 million shares.