As Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Value Rose, Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Bb Biotech Ag Decreased Celgene (CELG) Stake as Share Price Declined

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 1,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 9,950 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, down from 11,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $8.32 during the last trading session, reaching $356.95. About 164,315 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 103,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.55M, down from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $95.03. About 1.04M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (CELG); 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 06/03/2018 – Celgene Completes Acquisition Of Juno Therapeutics, Inc., Advancing Global Leadership In Cellular Immunotherapy; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Delivers No-Drama Quarter Following Series of Setbacks; 03/04/2018 – #2 — In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Those ‘negative’ views that investors have about Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ one analyst says; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 29/05/2018 – Evotec: Celgene Decided to Expand Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Corporation invested 0.25% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Psagot Investment House Limited stated it has 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.17% or 6.04 million shares in its portfolio. Kepos LP has invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The United Kingdom-based Bp Public has invested 0.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Putnam Investments Lc invested in 233,044 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 150,763 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 7,672 are owned by Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Armistice Cap Ltd Liability invested 3.06% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 59,266 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0.02% or 1,550 shares. 21,589 are owned by Zeke Ltd Liability Corporation. Everett Harris & Ca holds 0.02% or 9,620 shares. Security Comm owns 5,095 shares. General Amer Investors Incorporated accumulated 55,000 shares.

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argenx Se by 20,000 shares to 904,739 shares, valued at $112.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. by 402,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc..

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 34,304 shares to 99,952 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 249,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Cap Inc holds 41,316 shares or 3.32% of its portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel accumulated 1,545 shares. 1,406 are owned by Homrich And Berg. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,720 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 100 shares. Caprock Group holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 915 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Dubuque Bank & Trust And Tru owns 800 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 4,362 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 19,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 343,097 shares. 14,781 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Sigma Invest Counselors stated it has 13,370 shares.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $335.05M for 28.06 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.