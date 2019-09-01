As Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Value Rose, Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Stake; As Copart (CPRT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Smith Thomas W Cut Its Position by $1.05 Million

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 145,800 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 965,200 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 10,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 102,550 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.07 million, up from 92,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $366.76. About 413,492 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Roper Technologies: Software M&A Continues – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DAT: Truckload Spot Rates Slip Seasonally, But Uncertainty Looms – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies (ROP) to Acquire iPipeline for $1.625B – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 15,000 shares to 38,500 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,155 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,042 are held by Bahl Gaynor Inc. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.03% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 19,758 shares. Chevy Chase has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hills Financial Bank & Tru Co has 0.11% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,197 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt Company has invested 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hl Financial Svcs Llc stated it has 1,293 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Commercial Bank owns 168 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.55% or 9,686 shares. Legacy Capital has invested 0.21% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 24,600 shares. Axa holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 233,957 shares. Natixis invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). American Century Incorporated holds 0.44% or 1.28M shares. 2,374 were accumulated by Veritable L P.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Copart Expands Atlanta East, Georgia Location – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Copart (CPRT) Up 6.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Copart (CPRT) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Drive Past Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $127.06M for 33.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.