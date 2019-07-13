As Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Value Rose, Holder Panagora Asset Management Has Cut by $358,050 Its Stake; As Nike (NKE) Valuation Declined, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Decreased Its Holding by $12.60 Million

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.74 million, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.09 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 19.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,395 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 5,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $384.45. About 293,405 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 2.47M shares to 4.34M shares, valued at $64.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 55,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.76 million for 31.41 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 18,939 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Lc owns 177,000 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 57,135 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 52,000 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 139,039 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Cambridge Communication stated it has 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Catalyst reported 0.09% stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 108 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 48,100 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 5 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 23,978 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Portland Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 675 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Saturna Corporation invested in 1,300 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 88,336 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 39,993 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 sales for $5.26 million activity. Shares for $1.23M were sold by Crisci Robert on Tuesday, January 15. The insider WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483. Stipancich John K sold $2.66 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Asset Mngmt owns 68,014 shares. Mairs & Pwr holds 0% or 4,400 shares in its portfolio. Conning Inc accumulated 49,942 shares. Armistice Capital Llc invested in 108,000 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc owns 40,231 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sunbelt Securities invested in 0.28% or 6,558 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.37% or 22,107 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Lc reported 74,870 shares. First Fincl Corp In reported 0.91% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tarbox Family Office owns 4,668 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Torray holds 162,442 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Group Ltd Com holds 0.23% or 1.08 million shares. Mcgowan Grp Incorporated Asset Management has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 300,000 shares to 4.50 million shares, valued at $204.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

