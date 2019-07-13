As Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Value Rose, Holder Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Cut Stake by $1.37 Million; As Cummins (CMI) Share Price Rose, Holder Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Raised Position

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 4,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.33M, down from 107,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $384.45. About 293,405 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 78,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, up from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $171.09. About 1.23 million shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Reinforces A Valuable Lesson – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Spot Market Truckload Volumes Disappoint in May – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Helios Technologies Continues Transformation as Global Technology Leader – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.76M for 31.41 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $5.26 million activity. Crisci Robert had sold 4,000 shares worth $1.23 million on Tuesday, January 15. $1.54 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by Conley Jason. 500 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares with value of $163,483 were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 65,915 shares to 697,586 shares, valued at $18.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.13% stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc stated it has 5,313 shares. Reilly Fin Limited Liability owns 172 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Corp has 805 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.12% stake. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv accumulated 16,075 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 823 shares. Raymond James holds 0.09% or 60,894 shares in its portfolio. Account Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.9% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 18,939 shares stake. Westpac Bk owns 24,851 shares. 5,500 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Maine-based Portland Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.16% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Invest Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 51,109 shares. 62,361 are owned by Palladium Prns Limited Liability. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Foster And Motley holds 28,205 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 123,134 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0.87% or 41,476 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 272,810 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2,770 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Com holds 0.1% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 4,317 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.02% or 6,098 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 24,451 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 20,714 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Beutel Goodman And Communications Ltd accumulated 702,839 shares. Rampart Inv Management Limited Co reported 0.16% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Weiss Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,311 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. $675,000 worth of stock was sold by Freeland Richard Joseph on Friday, January 18. Another trade for 423 shares valued at $63,499 was made by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Finl Banc (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 100,000 shares to 278,985 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.