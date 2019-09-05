As Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Value Rose, Holder Central Securities Lowered by $1.71 Million Its Holding; Boeing Company (BA) Holder Cumberland Partners LTD Upped Its Stake by $1.79 Million as Market Value Declined

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 80.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 4,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 10,497 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 5,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.61 during the last trading session, reaching $364.14. About 1.63M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Lion Air Deal Valued at Approximately $6.24 Billion at List Prices; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 31/05/2018 – Workers to vote on “micro union” at Boeing South Carolina plant; 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 777X FLIGHT-TESTING STARTING NEXT YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS DOES NOT COMMENT ON PRODUCT POLICY

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $374.99. About 126,850 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 30,000 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $26.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc reported 1,376 shares. 2,622 are owned by Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Company. Moreover, Ironwood Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 95 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Ca holds 3.87% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 62,688 shares. Allstate Corporation has 12,963 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsrs LP has 0.07% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 1,461 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Personal Svcs holds 522 shares. Bamco New York owns 0.42% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 292,026 shares. Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri holds 0.57% or 15,180 shares. Moors Cabot Incorporated invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 1,857 are held by Conning. Covington Cap Management holds 0% or 157 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.07% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 11,568 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 29.48 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies Announces Record 2018 Financial Results NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roper Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies (ROP) to Acquire iPipeline for $1.625B – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 801 shares to 21,955 shares, valued at $25.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,591 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU).