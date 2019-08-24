As Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Value Rose, American Century Companies Raised Position; Beach Investment Counsel Increased Holding in Medtronic (MDT)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Medtronic (MDT) by 33.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 40,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 159,819 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.56 million, up from 119,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Medtronic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $106.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 43,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437.36M, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $348.62. About 661,807 shares traded or 37.70% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 118,753 shares to 10.22 million shares, valued at $543.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 102,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,835 shares, and cut its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies to Present at Electrical Products Group Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces New Segment Structure NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Technologies to acquire iPipeline – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Reinforces A Valuable Lesson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Incorporated holds 0% or 121 shares. Conning Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,857 shares. Strategic Global Advisors Lc, California-based fund reported 953 shares. Provident Investment Management accumulated 117,874 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc, a California-based fund reported 170,453 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc reported 5,998 shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 4,337 shares or 0.22% of the stock. D E Shaw And owns 2,200 shares. The New York-based Arrow Fincl Corp has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Consolidated Gp Llc has 0.85% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 5,000 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated reported 2,206 shares stake. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability owns 0.08% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 224,256 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fort Ltd Partnership holds 7,665 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 860 shares.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 15,427 shares to 2,325 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl. Group (NYSE:AIG) by 22,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,948 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).