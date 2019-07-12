As Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Valuation Rose, Torray Increased Its Holding by $5.50 Million; As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Price Rose, Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Cut Its Position

Torray Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 16,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.44M, up from 46,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $380.38. About 375,488 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 71.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 14,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,666 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293,000, down from 20,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.16. About 12.50 million shares traded or 159.09% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 10/04/2018 – Delta Community Supports Families, Financial Education and Health & Human Services; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES FILES FOR 4-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BNP, OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Names Former FAA Head Michael Huerta to Board; 12/04/2018 – DELTA CEO STILL SEES REACHING PREVIOUS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NYTDC LOANED PROCEEDS FROM 2018 BONDS TO DELTA AIR LINES TO FINANCE A PORTION OF COSTS OF A CONSTRUCTION PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CAN’T SAY WHETHER CUSTOMER INFO ACCESSED, COMPROMISED; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 15,756 shares to 45,499 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 41,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Class A by 408 shares to 16,474 shares, valued at $19.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 56,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,928 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

