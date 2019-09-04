As Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Valuation Rose, Tiger Eye Capital Raised by $13.74 Million Its Position; Gagnon Securities Has Decreased Its Netgear (NTGR) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2003.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 40,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 42,289 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46 million, up from 2,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $6.93 during the last trading session, reaching $368.76. About 287,930 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 54.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 24,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The institutional investor held 20,109 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, down from 44,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 199,795 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR SEES 2Q REV. $340.0M TO $355M, EST. $355.5M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.)

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 145,196 shares to 316,680 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 796,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NTGR’s profit will be $11.83 million for 22.24 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 245.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 94,105 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc reported 48,640 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Macroview Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Gagnon Securities has invested 0.15% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). 1.82M are owned by First Advisors L P. Macquarie Group Inc Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Legal And General Grp Public Limited invested in 0% or 82,630 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 117,331 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.01% stake. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Carroll Associate invested in 25 shares. Foundry Ltd Liability Corp owns 67,922 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 122,851 shares.

More notable recent NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Alphabet Stock Still Comes Down to Advertising â€” That Might Be Enough – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NETGEAR® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear Of The Day: Netgear (NTGR) – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netgear +4.3% as Guggenheim plots 50% upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 36,685 shares to 2,858 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,040 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Account Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.9% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 6,150 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 9,985 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.13% or 151,878 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 48,100 shares. Waratah Cap has 126,121 shares for 4.55% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 563,705 shares. Natixis has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Kcm Advsrs Lc has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 978 shares. Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Agf Invests America has 43,758 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Mngmt Ab has invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Maple Cap Mngmt invested in 41,316 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora has invested 1.31% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Technologies: Software M&A Continues – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Canadian Startup To Offer Its Load Board For Free – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DAT: Truckload Spot Rates Slip Seasonally, But Uncertainty Looms – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.