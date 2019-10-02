As Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tiger Eye Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $2.48 Million; As Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Valuation Rose, Holder Mcclain Value Management Has Decreased Position

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 13,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 102,519 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 116,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 12,405 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – Silgan at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC – WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 50C TO 54C; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Silgan; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 6,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 35,524 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.01M, down from 42,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $9.23 during the last trading session, reaching $336.22. About 146,094 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold SLGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 69.79 million shares or 1.18% less from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 10,982 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 5,024 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell & Assoc Limited owns 1,320 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 704,477 were reported by Atlanta Mngmt L L C. Proshare Advsrs Llc reported 6,574 shares. The Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.36% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Captrust Financial Advisors holds 705 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential owns 409,720 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 20,534 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt Ltd Ct reported 3.19M shares stake. Cornercap Counsel reported 41,465 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 4,134 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 96,632 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 14,452 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $84.49 million for 9.58 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Appleton Incorporated Ma owns 19,740 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Tiger Eye Capital Ltd Liability holds 35,524 shares. Mackenzie has 0.12% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 106,448 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Covington Mgmt holds 157 shares. Enterprise Ser has 0.06% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 774 shares. Motco has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Company has 4,237 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Com has 1.15% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Sigma Invest Counselors, a Michigan-based fund reported 13,433 shares. Hallmark Management Incorporated holds 0.05% or 1,298 shares. Commerce Bancshares accumulated 5,487 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Tru holds 0.01% or 656 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 26.43 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.