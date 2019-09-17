As Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Valuation Rose, Legacy Private Trust Boosted Its Stake by $503,250; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Position in Mastercard (MA) Has Boosted by $595,320

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 1,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 10,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69 million, up from 8,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $359.34. About 132,439 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 6,695 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, up from 4,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $275.37. About 1.37M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 16,595 shares to 137,930 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 63,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,918 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) stated it has 2,672 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based Ls Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 14 shares. 694 are held by Shelton Capital Management. B And T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt holds 4,463 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Lc has invested 0.19% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.27% or 47,700 shares. Btim holds 0.1% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 20,361 shares. 315,296 are owned by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Marshall Wace Llp owns 6,518 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Com has 31,966 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management owns 9,174 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 20,605 shares to 81,467 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 8,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,347 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock.

