As Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Valuation Rose, Eulav Asset Management Has Increased Holding; Oz Management LP Holding in Overstock Com Del (Put) (OSTK) Upped as Stock Rose

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 129,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.25M, up from 121,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $358.08. About 189,828 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) (OSTK) by 214.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 107,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 9.91M shares traded or 51.28% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 08/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM’S BLOCKCHAIN UNIT BOOSTS BITT.COM STAKE BY 8.6%; 06/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC OSTK.O SAYS GREGORY J. IVERSON APPOINTED CFO; 14/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Overstock.com, Inc. Securities; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and; 07/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Overstock.com, Inc. and Certain Officers — OSTK; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com: Saum Noursalehi Becomes CEO of TZERO; 06/04/2018 – Overstock.com Names Gregory J. lverson as Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – Overstock.com Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com Uses Teradata Path Analysis to Boost its Customer Journey Analytics; 07/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM – PATRICK BYRNE TO GIVE UP TZERO CEO TITLE AND ASSUME ROLE OF TZERO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Palisade Cap Mngmt Llc Nj has invested 0.18% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fifth Third Bank invested in 3,947 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Tru stated it has 3,446 shares. Cumberland Prtn Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 1,400 shares. Jennison Assocs Lc holds 199,092 shares. Spc Financial stated it has 3,225 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 113,395 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 28,938 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 1.92% or 102,550 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 89,932 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 0.03% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.01% or 663 shares in its portfolio. Central Corporation holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 59,000 shares. Oakworth Cap accumulated 530 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 22,200 shares to 65,500 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO).

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 1.11M shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $264.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold OSTK shares while 24 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 18.47 million shares or 5.01% less from 19.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Com holds 0.26% or 48,200 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com (Wy) holds 0% or 300 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). The Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 44,285 shares. Morgan Stanley has 4.19 million shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 370,656 shares. 17,907 are owned by Virtu Financial Llc. Northern Trust has 320,534 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank holds 5,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). American Intll Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). 35,930 are held by Gam Ag. 230,810 are held by Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc. Bankshares Of Mellon has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $540,994 activity. TABACCO JOSEPH J JR also bought $418,050 worth of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) on Friday, May 17.

