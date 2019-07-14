As Roper Technologies Common (ROP) Share Value Rose, Country Trust Bank Boosted by $1.43 Million Its Holding; Cohen Lawrence B Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Raised by $752,518

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc Common (ROP) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 4,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,421 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.26 million, up from 87,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $384.45. About 293,405 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 13,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 1.28 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,369 shares to 15,176 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,506 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Com owns 32,572 shares. Wisconsin-based Johnson Financial Gru has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Reilly Advsrs Llc holds 0.32% or 23,863 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Invest Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 2,920 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors invested in 0.14% or 32,617 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.17% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pettee has invested 1.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Us Bank De invested in 205,822 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Buckingham Management reported 25,094 shares stake. The New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 0.36% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 55,819 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 19,941 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp invested in 181,162 shares. Summit Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.13% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hartford Mngmt owns 11,247 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. International Group Inc has invested 0.07% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 96,043 shares. Pension Service accumulated 119,380 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated reported 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cipher Lp reported 6,664 shares stake. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 31,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Comm LP reported 0.35% stake. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 490 shares. 2,886 are owned by Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Corporation. Cibc Asset reported 9,234 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett Inc invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). City Tru Company Fl owns 10,134 shares.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. Common (NYSE:LLY) by 85,443 shares to 205,317 shares, valued at $26.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Communication Services by 27,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,684 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA).