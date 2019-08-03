As Roper Technologies Com (ROP) Share Price Rose, Williams Jones & Associates Has Upped Its Holding by $2.82 Million; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Trimmed Its Cme Group (CME) Holding by $3.35 Billion; Shares Rose

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 20,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231.53 billion, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 1.58 million shares traded or 13.56% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 12/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES DECLINE OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, ROLL BY FUNDS INTO BACK MONTHS -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 11/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, STRONG CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP RE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 13/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q EPS $1.76; 11/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bond Requirements; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Rev $1.1B

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc Com (ROP) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 8,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 125,057 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.77 million, up from 116,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $356.17. About 467,163 shares traded or 3.11% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.03 million activity. Conley Jason also sold $1.54 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $2.66M was sold by Stipancich John K.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB) by 23,220 shares to 538,311 shares, valued at $25.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,579 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 12,223 shares to 37,860 shares, valued at $668.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everbridge Inc by 1,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Manag (NYSE:APAM).