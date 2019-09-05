As Roper Industries (ROP) Valuation Rose, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Boosted Its Stake; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Regal Investment Advisors Raised by $578,935 Its Stake

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 108,332 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.05 million, up from 104,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $368.8. About 339,551 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 61,088 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, up from 56,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.86. About 4.81M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 11,881 shares to 7,982 shares, valued at $518,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (Call) (NYSE:VZ) by 28,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del (Call) (NYSE:CLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation reported 433,316 shares. Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.24% or 229,817 shares in its portfolio. Invest Management Of Virginia Llc reported 22,676 shares stake. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt reported 0.65% stake. Valley National Advisers invested in 10,249 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Highlander Capital Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 17,830 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh has 2,683 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Washington-based Freestone Cap Limited has invested 0.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stanley holds 0.27% or 8,090 shares in its portfolio. Suncoast Equity Management holds 0.14% or 4,445 shares in its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt holds 3.42% or 37,729 shares. Willingdon Wealth has invested 2.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rock Point holds 0.49% or 7,456 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership holds 0.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 31,661 shares. 40,250 were reported by Cohen & Steers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan And Sheerar owns 0.36% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,612 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 3,922 shares. Moreover, Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Comm has 0.12% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Old Second Bank Of Aurora invested in 10,730 shares or 1.31% of the stock. 1,850 were reported by Garrison Bradford Associate. Torray Llc stated it has 62,686 shares. Spinnaker Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Schwartz Inv Counsel invested in 102,550 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 14,781 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Tiger Eye Capital Llc reported 3.51% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Oppenheimer & holds 0.01% or 1,264 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3,459 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 2.63% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 17,314 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.06% or 63,426 shares. Bp Pcl holds 11,000 shares.